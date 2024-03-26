Clayton Oliver Undergoes Hand Scans, Jake Lever Cleared for Port Adelaide Clash

Melbourne Demons face a challenging round three against Port Adelaide with midfielder Clayton Oliver sent for hand scans after leaving training early on Wednesday. In contrast, defender Jake Lever is set to play despite recent knee concerns, according to coach Simon Goodwin.

Key Players' Injury Concerns

During a training session at Casey Fields, Oliver was observed in discomfort, prompting a quick departure from the field. Initial assessments hint at a possible dislocation, though the club remains hopeful that the scans will clear him for the upcoming game. On the other hand, Lever, who had his knee strapped at the beginning of the session, managed to participate fully afterward, with Goodwin expressing confidence in his availability for the weekend's clash.

Defensive Strategy Amid Injuries

Goodwin also shared updates on Steven May, who suffered a rib and spinal injury in a recent game. While May is expected to miss the round three match against Port Adelaide, there is optimism about his return the following week. The coach hinted at potential defensive line-up adjustments, mentioning Harrison Petty, Adam Tomlinson, and Marty Hore as possible replacements to fill the void left by May's absence.

Preparation for Port Adelaide Showdown

The Demons are gearing up for a critical match against Port Adelaide, with the team's performance likely to be significantly influenced by the health and readiness of its key players. Goodwin's strategic considerations and the team's depth will be put to the test as they aim to maintain their competitive edge despite the injury setbacks.

As Melbourne Demons navigate through these challenges, the coming days will reveal the impact of Oliver's injury assessment and the final defensive line-up against Port Adelaide. The team's resilience and adaptability are under scrutiny as they prepare for a pivotal battle in the early part of the season.