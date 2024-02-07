Clayton Kershaw Continues with Dodgers; Gonzaga Plays Unusual Wednesday Game

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has agreed to extend his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his 17th consecutive season with the team. This move, increasingly rare in modern sports, has been welcomed by fans. Kershaw, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, is expected to return to play in the summer. However, there is no specific timeline for his recovery.

Keeping the Dodgers' Flame Alive

Kershaw's decision to sign one-year deals for the past two seasons demonstrates his determination to continue pitching. Despite interest from other teams like the Texas Rangers, Kershaw chose to remain with the Dodgers, viewing them as his best chance to compete for a title in 2024. His career statistics are impressive, holding the best ERA for pitchers with at least 1,500 innings pitched in baseball's live ball era. As he nears the 3,000 career strikeout mark, Kershaw's return is eagerly anticipated by the Dodgers and their fans.

Gonzaga's Unusual Wednesday Game

In collegiate basketball, Gonzaga University is set to play a home game against Portland on a Wednesday, an unusual occurrence made possible due to BYU's departure from the West Coast Conference (WCC) to join the Big 12. This realignment left the WCC with an odd number of teams and led to scheduling adjustments. Notably, the Gonzaga game is not being primarily driven by TV network preferences, a rarity in college sports.

Anticipation for the Weekend

There is considerable anticipation for Saturday's game between Gonzaga and Kentucky. In other sports news, three major broadcasters, ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, have announced plans to launch a combined streaming service in the fall, seen as a step towards consolidating sports media access akin to traditional cable services. Gonzaga and Eastern Washington have both received academic awards for their cross country teams.

Seattle Mariners and Seahawks Make Moves

In professional sports, the Seattle Mariners are preparing for spring training with a focus on their strong starting rotation, while the Seattle Seahawks may be considering hiring Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, an intriguing prospect for the NFL team. However, there is skepticism about the feasibility of the new stadium plans for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas. As the Super Bowl approaches, there is a mix of excitement and a desire for the overwhelming media attention to subside.