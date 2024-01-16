Class AA/A Region 3 Duals Wrestling Event Rescheduled Due to Weather Conditions

The Class AA/A Region 3 Duals wrestling event, initially slated for Wednesday, has been postponed to the following Wednesday, January 24, due to relentless bad weather conditions. The rearranged event will now take place at Independence, with matches commencing sharply at 6 p.m. The teams stepping onto the wrestling mat include the host team Independence Patriots, alongside Shady Spring, Greenbrier West, and Herbert Hoover.

Herbert Hoover's Steady Streak

Herbert Hoover High School, known for its consistent performance, has a history of qualifying for the region duals every year. The school's wrestling team has been a formidable contender in the Class AA/A Region 3 Duals.

Independence Patriots: The Pursuit of Victory

Last season's runner-up, Independence, will be seeking to claim the top spot this year. The Independence Patriots, hosting the event this year, will be looking to leverage their home advantage.

Looking Ahead: The State Duals Tournament

The state duals tournament is scheduled for the first weekend of February at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. The Class AA/A teams will compete on February 2, while the Class AAA teams will follow on February 3. The events will kick off at noon on both days.