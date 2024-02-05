Class 6A Boys Basketball in Colorado: The Championship Contenders

High school basketball teams in Colorado are gearing up for the playoffs, as the regular season winds down, with the Class 6A boys basketball championship in sight. The Denver Coliseum will set the stage for the Final 4 and championship duels from March 7-9. As teams vie for the coveted title, several have emerged as potential champions, each bringing their unique strengths to the court.

Valor Christian: A Strong Contender

Valor Christian stands tall as a favorite, boasting a stellar 17-2 record and a string of key victories. The team's strength lies in its diversified scoring power, with a trio of players consistently delivering double-digit scores. Under the guidance of a new coach who emphasizes a strong defense, Valor Christian poses a formidable challenge to their adversaries.

ThunderRidge: The Dark Horse

ThunderRidge, with its impressive 17-3 record, is another team to watch. Their ace in the hole is a senior point guard committed to CU, steering a balanced team aspired to add another feather to their coach's championship cap.

Mountain Vista: Resilience in the Face of Change

Despite losing its top scorers from the previous season, Mountain Vista, with a 15-3 record, has shown resilience. Other players have stepped up to fill the scoring void, showcasing the team's deep bench and adaptability.

Smoky Hill: Athleticism at its Best

Smoky Hill, with a 14-5 record, fields the state's most athletic team. While the team has had to grapple with some inconsistencies, they hope to channel their exceptional athleticism into a championship run.

Chaparral: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent

Chaparral, standing at 15-5, relies on a potent mix of seasoned seniors and impressive freshmen. This blend of experience and fresh talent makes them a team to watch as they vie for the title.

Other contenders, including Rock Canyon, Eaglecrest, Douglas County, Cherry Creek, Regis Jesuit, Fruita Monument, Denver East, and Ralston Valley, are all set to make their mark in the championship, each with their unique strengths and key players.