Class 2A Hockey Tournament Wide Open: Chanhassen, Edina Lead After Stunning Section Wins

The landscape of this year's Class 2A state hockey tournament has been dramatically reshaped following a rollercoaster fortnight of section play, punctuated by surprising victories and unexpected defeats. Among the standout stories is Chanhassen's remarkable triumph over Minnetonka, the defending champions, marking a seismic shift in the tournament's dynamics.

Storm Over Goliath: Chanhassen's Historic Victory

Chanhassen's victory over Minnetonka in the Class 2A, Section 2 final has sent shockwaves through the state's hockey community. With Minnetonka undefeated all season and Chanhassen unranked, few anticipated the outcome. Yet, the Storm, led by senior goaltender Kam Hendrickson's heroic 44-save performance, clinched a 2-1 victory, booking their first-ever ticket to the state tournament. This win not only dethroned the reigning champions but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of high-stakes hockey.

Edina and Chanhassen Lead the Charge

With Edina securing the No. 1 seed and Chanhassen following as the second seed, the stage is set for an exhilarating tournament. Edina's consistent performance throughout the season has positioned them as favorites, but Chanhassen's recent upset suggests that the tournament could be anyone's game. Meanwhile, Cretin-Derham Hall's return to the state for the third consecutive year, despite being the No. 5 seed in their section, adds another layer of intrigue to the competition.

Path to the Podium: A Look Ahead

The tournament's structure will see the winner's brackets for both Class 2A and Class A being played out at the Xcel Energy Center, with all games broadcasted for fans to follow. The inclusion of teams like White Bear Lake, aiming to break a 19-game quarterfinal losing streak, and defending Class A state champion Mahtomedi, now the fourth seed, underscores the depth of talent and the fiercely competitive nature of Minnesota's high school hockey scene. The complete brackets, available on the MSHSL website, promise a slew of captivating matchups.

As the tournament unfolds, the stakes could not be higher for the teams vying for state glory. Chanhassen's stunning victory over Minnetonka has already proved that in the world of high school hockey, giants can fall, and underdogs can rise. With the tournament wide open, each game promises to be a battle of will, skill, and sheer determination. As fans eagerly await the puck drop, one thing is clear: this year's Class 2A state hockey tournament is not to be missed.