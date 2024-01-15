Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship

In the verdant ranges of the Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship, history was rewritten as 18-year-old Clark Sonnenberg and Canadian Carlee Meilleur made their marks in the annals of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tour. The tournament witnessed an intense display of skill and tenacity, with Sonnenberg and Meilleur emerging as champions, setting new records and claiming their first AJGA victories.

Clark Sonnenberg: A New Record-Setter

Clark Sonnenberg, the young golfer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, showcased an exceptional performance that was nothing short of a masterclass. He won the tournament with an astounding eight-shot margin, demonstrating a perfect mix of skill, strategy, and resilience. Sonnenberg’s final round score of 66 and an overall score of eight-under 205 have now become the new standards at the tournament, replacing the previous records.

Sonnenberg’s game was characterized by a strong start that saw him score three birdies and an eagle on the front nine. His form did not falter as the game progressed, with Sonnenberg maintaining a consistent performance in the final round that secured his victory.

Carlee Meilleur: A Canadian Powerhouse

Carlee Meilleur of Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada, mirrored Sonnenberg’s triumph in the Girls Division. The Canadian golfer’s composed demeanor, despite wet conditions during the final round, was a testament to her resilience. Meilleur claimed her first AJGA victory with a combined score of even par, shattering the previous tournament record by a hefty fourteen shots. This remarkable feat has propelled Meilleur three shots clear of her closest competitors.

Other Notable Players

Among the roster of talented young golfers, William Lisle from Hong Kong and Bermuda’s Oliver Betschart made their presence felt. Lisle finished second in the boys’ division, exhibiting a commendable performance. Betschart, representing the local contingent, tied for sixth place, reinforcing his reputation as a promising young talent.

The Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship was more than a tournament; it was a canvas for these young golfers to paint their success stories. The championship etched the names of Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur into its history, marking the rise of new champions on the junior golf tour.