CJ Perez Shines as San Miguel Beermen Dominate Phoenix, Maintain Perfect Record in 2024 PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA — In a riveting Easter Sunday matchup at the Araneta Coliseum, the San Miguel Beermen secured their spot at the top of the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup standings by defeating the Phoenix Fuel Masters with a score of 116-102. Under Coach Jorge Gallent's leadership, the Beermen showcased their prowess, marking their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

Advertisment

Star Performance

CJ Perez, with an outstanding 32 points, five assists, and four rebounds, led the charge for San Miguel, contributing significantly to the team's victory. His performance not only highlighted his critical role in the Beermen's success but also set a conference-high in scoring, underlining his potential for the season.

Team Dynamics

Advertisment

The victory over Phoenix propels San Miguel to a 3-0 record, keeping their unbeaten streak alive. On the other hand, the Fuel Masters faced their second consecutive defeat, bringing their record to 1-3. The contrast in team dynamics was evident, with San Miguel demonstrating superior coordination and strategic gameplay, attributes that have been instrumental in their successful run so far.

Looking Forward

With an eye on continuing their winning streak, the Beermen are set to face Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in what promises to be a heavyweight clash on April 5. Phoenix, aiming to recover from their setbacks, will go against the Converge FiberXers, hoping to improve their standing in the league. Both teams are gearing up for these crucial matches, understanding the importance of momentum in the PBA Philippine Cup.

As the San Miguel Beermen celebrate their current triumphs, the focus shifts towards their upcoming game against Barangay Ginebra. With both teams boasting impressive rosters and a history of intense competition, the clash is anticipated to be a highlight of the season. For Phoenix, the path to redemption is tough but not impossible, signaling an exciting phase in the tournament as teams jostle for supremacy.