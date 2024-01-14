CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey

Former UP Fighting Maroon standout, CJ Cansino, has signed with the Iloilo United Royals in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), marking his transition to professional basketball. The Royals announced Cansino’s addition to the team on their social media, referring to him as a former King Maroon.

Projected Key Player for the Royals

Based in the Visayas region, the Royals were narrowly defeated in the Southern division playoffs last season by the Bacoor City Strikers. With Cansino on board, the team is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. The 24-year-old’s addition to the team is anticipated to greatly bolster the Royals’ performance on the court.

Impressive Collegiate Career

Cansino has had a notable collegiate career, leading the UP Fighting Maroons in scoring with an average of 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in his final season. Prior to UP, Cansino was part of the UST Growling Tigers team that reached the Season 82 Finals, only to be defeated by the Ateneo Blue Eagles. His transfer to UP followed, where he played a pivotal role in the championship team in Season 84, ending a 36-year title drought for the university.

Return to Court after Injury

However, Cansino was conspicuously absent in Season 85 due to an ACL injury. Despite this setback, he is ready to resume his basketball career, this time, on a professional stage with the Iloilo United Royals. His signing with the Royals not only signifies a new chapter in his basketball journey, but also a comeback from injury and a chance to prove his mettle in the professional league.