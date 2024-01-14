en English
Philippines

CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
CJ Cansino Signs With Iloilo United Royals, Begins Professional Basketball Journey

Former UP Fighting Maroon standout, CJ Cansino, has signed with the Iloilo United Royals in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), marking his transition to professional basketball. The Royals announced Cansino’s addition to the team on their social media, referring to him as a former King Maroon.

Projected Key Player for the Royals

Based in the Visayas region, the Royals were narrowly defeated in the Southern division playoffs last season by the Bacoor City Strikers. With Cansino on board, the team is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. The 24-year-old’s addition to the team is anticipated to greatly bolster the Royals’ performance on the court.

Impressive Collegiate Career

Cansino has had a notable collegiate career, leading the UP Fighting Maroons in scoring with an average of 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in his final season. Prior to UP, Cansino was part of the UST Growling Tigers team that reached the Season 82 Finals, only to be defeated by the Ateneo Blue Eagles. His transfer to UP followed, where he played a pivotal role in the championship team in Season 84, ending a 36-year title drought for the university.

Return to Court after Injury

However, Cansino was conspicuously absent in Season 85 due to an ACL injury. Despite this setback, he is ready to resume his basketball career, this time, on a professional stage with the Iloilo United Royals. His signing with the Royals not only signifies a new chapter in his basketball journey, but also a comeback from injury and a chance to prove his mettle in the professional league.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

