CJ Cansino Invites Former UP Teammate Carl Tamayo to Join Iloilo Royals

Former University of the Philippines (UP) basketball player, CJ Cansino, has publicly invited his ex-teammate, Carl Tamayo, to join him at the Iloilo Royals, following Tamayo's recent departure from Japan's B.League team, the Ryukyu Golden Kings. This warm overture was extended via an Instagram Story post shortly after the news of Tamayo's exit made headlines.

Tamayo's Quest for More Playing Time

The reason behind Tamayo's parting with the Golden Kings was a mutual agreement over his desire for increased playing time. During his stint with the B.League team, Tamayo averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes. Despite his respectable performance, he and the management agreed that his potential could be better harnessed elsewhere.

A Fond Farewell and Future Prospects

While leaving the Golden Kings, Tamayo expressed his gratitude to the team and its supporters, acknowledging the meaningful journey he had embarked upon with them. Now, as he plans to return to the Philippines, his next move is yet to be disclosed. However, his management company, Virtual Playground, has given an insight into his ambitions, stating that Tamayo seeks to make a more significant impact on another team.

CJ Cansino's Open Invitation

Amidst this transition, CJ Cansino, who recently signed with the Iloilo Royals, has extended a friendly nudge to his former UP teammate. Cansino's social media post inviting Tamayo to join him at the Royals is seen as a supportive gesture, displaying the camaraderie shared between the two athletes. As the basketball fraternity awaits Tamayo's decision, one thing is clear - wherever he lands, his goal is to showcase his skills and contribute substantially to the team's success.