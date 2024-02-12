City Ski Challenge: London's Elite Battle for Glory in the Swiss Alps

Today marks the annual City Ski Challenge in Crans Montana, Switzerland, where London's corporate titans battle it out on the slopes. A thrilling event that showcases not only skiing prowess but also fierce competition, with the ultimate goal of completing a challenging ski run in under one minute.

A Thrilling Race Against Time

As the sun rises over the picturesque Swiss Alps, around 150 City of London professionals gather, adrenaline pumping through their veins. The race is on to claim the coveted title of the City Ski Challenge champion. Among the participants are high earners and aristocrats, all vying to etch their names in the history books of this prestigious event.

This year's victor, Silvan Marxer from Howden, managed to complete the run in an astonishing 51 seconds. Marxer's triumph is a testament to the fierce determination and skill on display at the City Ski Challenge.

Olympic and Journalistic Stardust

Adding to the event's allure, former Olympic skier Graham Bell and BBC Security Correspondent Frank Gardner joined the competition this year, participating in a sit ski. Their presence infused the proceedings with a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation, inspiring the competitors and spectators alike.

Après Ski and the Future of Crans Montana

The City Ski Challenge is not just about the race; it's also about the camaraderie and revelry that follow. The famed après ski parties and live music are an integral part of the event, providing an opportunity for City professionals to unwind and bond over shared experiences.

Crans Montana, the stunning resort hosting the event, boasts a variety of slopes tailored to intermediate skiers and breathtaking vistas of the surrounding mountains. Recently acquired by Vale Resort, the region is undergoing a transformation, with plans to infuse new energy and attractions into the area.

In conclusion, the City Ski Challenge remains an exhilarating and captivating event, drawing London's corporate elite to the Swiss Alps for a thrilling display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. With the resort of Crans Montana undergoing a revitalization, the City Ski Challenge is poised to become an even more enticing and unforgettable experience in the years to come.