City SC’s Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities

As 2024 dawns, Major League Soccer (MLS) teams are gearing up for the new season just weeks after the championship game. Among the eager squads, City SC, under the leadership of coach Bradley Carnell, is embracing the brief offseason as an opportunity for growth and improvement. From drafts and recruiting to signing new talent, the team’s off-pitch endeavors have been as rigorous as their on-field training.

Preseason Preparations

City SC’s preparations for the next season kick off with training camps and preseason games, beginning in Florida and later shifting to Southern California. The 12-day training camp at Florida International University in Miami is followed by a 15-day stint at the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California, where the team will participate in three open-door friendlies against MLS rivals. These preparatory games serve as key indicators of the team’s readiness and areas needing attention before the home opener against New York City FC on February 24.

Challenges and Opportunities

The path to the new season is not without challenges. The team faces player absences due to injuries, work permit issues, and other commitments. However, these obstacles also present opportunities. The addition of defensive-focused players like Chris Durkin, formerly of D.C. United, is a strategic move to bolster the squad’s defense, which showed vulnerabilities in the previous season.

Eye on the Future

Coach Carnell has expressed confidence in his team’s potential, particularly highlighting midfielder Nokkvi Thorisson. The focus remains on tightening the defense while nurturing the team’s overall hunger to improve upon their inaugural season. As the team embarks on its second year in MLS, the collective aim is to transform the learnings from the past season into a springboard for success in 2024.