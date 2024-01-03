City of Stirling to Host NBL’s 3×3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024

The National Basketball League (NBL) has proclaimed that the City of Stirling will be the stage for the 3×3 Big Hustle Nationals, set to transpire from March 28 through April 1. This anticipated event will unfold at Scarborough Beach and Mirrabooka, pulling in teams from across the Australian landscape teeming with emerging basketball prospects.

3×3 Basketball: From Streets to Olympics

The 3×3 basketball format, a phenomenon that started as a street game in the USA and later graced the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, calls for two teams of three players to compete on a half-court with one hoop. The Big Hustle serves as a stepping stone on the elite pathway in 3×3 basketball, leading to state and national championships, and ultimately, the Pro Hustle.

Scarborough Beach Slam: A Basketball Festivity

Running parallel with the Big Hustle, the Scarborough Beach Slam, a three-day basketball fiesta, will feature professional and junior tournaments, appearances by NBL players, and an array of community programs. This exciting confluence of events is designed to amplify the appeal of the sport.

City of Stirling: A Prime Sporting Destination

The Mayor of the City of Stirling, Mark Irwin, has voiced his delight over hosting the event, underscoring the $90,000 sponsorship provided by the City and the forecasted economic return of over $1 million. Beyond the immediate economic benefits, the event aims to cement Scarborough’s reputation as a leading location for significant sporting festivals. It will utilize the superior facilities at the Scarborough Beach Amphitheatre and the Stirling Leisure – Herb Graham Recreation Centre in Mirrabooka.