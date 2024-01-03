en English
Australia

City of Stirling to Host NBL’s 3×3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
City of Stirling to Host NBL’s 3×3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024

The National Basketball League (NBL) has proclaimed that the City of Stirling will be the stage for the 3×3 Big Hustle Nationals, set to transpire from March 28 through April 1. This anticipated event will unfold at Scarborough Beach and Mirrabooka, pulling in teams from across the Australian landscape teeming with emerging basketball prospects.

3×3 Basketball: From Streets to Olympics

The 3×3 basketball format, a phenomenon that started as a street game in the USA and later graced the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, calls for two teams of three players to compete on a half-court with one hoop. The Big Hustle serves as a stepping stone on the elite pathway in 3×3 basketball, leading to state and national championships, and ultimately, the Pro Hustle.

Scarborough Beach Slam: A Basketball Festivity

Running parallel with the Big Hustle, the Scarborough Beach Slam, a three-day basketball fiesta, will feature professional and junior tournaments, appearances by NBL players, and an array of community programs. This exciting confluence of events is designed to amplify the appeal of the sport.

City of Stirling: A Prime Sporting Destination

The Mayor of the City of Stirling, Mark Irwin, has voiced his delight over hosting the event, underscoring the $90,000 sponsorship provided by the City and the forecasted economic return of over $1 million. Beyond the immediate economic benefits, the event aims to cement Scarborough’s reputation as a leading location for significant sporting festivals. It will utilize the superior facilities at the Scarborough Beach Amphitheatre and the Stirling Leisure – Herb Graham Recreation Centre in Mirrabooka.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

