CITGARD® and Front Row Motorsports Team Up for NASCAR Cup Series Sponsorship

In a thrilling announcement that reverberated through the NASCAR world, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) revealed a multi-race sponsorship agreement with the esteemed CITGARD® brand. This partnership, set to ignite the tracks in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series events, will see CITGARD® as a primary sponsor for Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team.
A Partnership Renewed
The collaboration marks the return of CITGARD® to FRM after a brief hiatus, following their successful team-up during Gilliland's rookie year in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. Both parties are brimming with anticipation to rekindle their fruitful relationship and create more unforgettable moments on the racecourse.
The Heart of the Sponsorship: Two Pivotal Races
CITGARD® will take center stage as the primary sponsor for two crucial races this season, adorning Gilliland's No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The first race will unfold at the Bristol Motor Speedway in March, with the second event occurring at the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff event at Atlanta Motor Speedway in September.
Engine Oil Powerhouse: CITGARD® Synthetic Blend Engine Oils
As a brand of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, CITGARD® is renowned for its heavy-duty engine oils meticulously designed to safeguard engines from high temperatures and pressures, all while adhering to emission requirements. These cutting-edge engine oils deliver exceptional performance for newer engine designs and significantly enhance the capabilities of older engines.
Gilliland's Gratitude and FSE's Oversight Entering his third season in the Cup Series, Gilliland expressed his heartfelt gratitude for CITGARD®'s unwavering support. The strategic partnership will be managed by Fritz Sports & Entertainment, ensuring a seamless and prosperous collaboration for both FRM and CITGARD®.
As the NASCAR season gears up for another exhilarating year, fans can eagerly look forward to witnessing the dynamic duo of Front Row Motorsports and CITGARD® battling it out on the tracks. With their sights set on victory, Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team, fueled by the power of CITGARD®, are prepared to leave their indelible mark on the NASCAR Cup Series.Key Points:
- Front Row Motorsports reunites with CITGARD® for a multi-race sponsorship deal in the NASCAR Cup Series
- CITGARD® to serve as primary sponsor for Todd Gilliland at Bristol Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Partnership highlights CITGARD®'s heavy-duty engine oils, delivering performance and protection
- Gilliland expresses gratitude for CITGARD®'s support as he enters his third season in the Cup Series