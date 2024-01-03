en English
Sports

Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
In a much-anticipated Southern Conference basketball face-off this Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Citadel Bulldogs are gearing up to host the formidable Western Carolina Catamounts. The Bulldogs, despite holding a commendable 8-5 record and preserving a five-game winning streak at home, enter the match as slight underdogs, facing a 1.5-point spread against the Catamounts, who boast a remarkable 11-2 record.

Teams’ Performance and Betting Trends

The point total for the upcoming clash is set at 137. Betting trends highlight that Western Carolina stands at 7-5-0 against the spread (ATS) this season, and maintains a 4-3 record ATS when leading by 1.5 points or more. The Catamounts, with their average of 77.2 points per game, eclipse the Bulldogs’ defensive average of 65.5 points allowed per game.

The Citadel Bulldogs, however, are not far behind, with a 6-6-0 ATS this season, and a balanced 3-3 record when playing as underdogs by at least 1.5 points. They score an average of 73.4 points per game, surpassing the 66.0 points that the Catamounts typically concede. Both teams have a consistent record of having their games stay under the set point totals, with only six of Western Carolina’s 12 games and four out of Citadel’s 12 games, exceeding the set point total.

Key Players and Their Stats

As the game approaches, player prop information for key contributors from both teams could potentially shape betting decisions. For the Bulldogs, the spotlight is on Quentin Millora-Brown and AJ Smith, while Vonterius Woolbright and Tre Jackson lead the charge for the Catamounts.

Where to Place Bets

For those looking to engage in the thrill of betting, various platforms such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM offer an avenue to do so. As the Bulldogs and Catamounts prepare for this exciting Southern Conference showdown, the stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

