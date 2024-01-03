Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown

In a much-anticipated Southern Conference basketball face-off this Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Citadel Bulldogs are gearing up to host the formidable Western Carolina Catamounts. The Bulldogs, despite holding a commendable 8-5 record and preserving a five-game winning streak at home, enter the match as slight underdogs, facing a 1.5-point spread against the Catamounts, who boast a remarkable 11-2 record.

Teams’ Performance and Betting Trends

The point total for the upcoming clash is set at 137. Betting trends highlight that Western Carolina stands at 7-5-0 against the spread (ATS) this season, and maintains a 4-3 record ATS when leading by 1.5 points or more. The Catamounts, with their average of 77.2 points per game, eclipse the Bulldogs’ defensive average of 65.5 points allowed per game.

The Citadel Bulldogs, however, are not far behind, with a 6-6-0 ATS this season, and a balanced 3-3 record when playing as underdogs by at least 1.5 points. They score an average of 73.4 points per game, surpassing the 66.0 points that the Catamounts typically concede. Both teams have a consistent record of having their games stay under the set point totals, with only six of Western Carolina’s 12 games and four out of Citadel’s 12 games, exceeding the set point total.

Key Players and Their Stats

As the game approaches, player prop information for key contributors from both teams could potentially shape betting decisions. For the Bulldogs, the spotlight is on Quentin Millora-Brown and AJ Smith, while Vonterius Woolbright and Tre Jackson lead the charge for the Catamounts.

For those looking to engage in the thrill of betting, various platforms such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM offer an avenue to do so. As the Bulldogs and Catamounts prepare for this exciting Southern Conference showdown, the stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable.