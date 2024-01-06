Circular Red Card in Football: An Unconventional Step towards Inclusivity

On a typically chilly English afternoon, referee Tony Harrington reached into his pocket during an FA Cup match between Brentford and Wolves, pulling out a circular red card that sparked a flurry of debate across the footballing world. The dismissal signal, used against Joao Gomes, served a dual purpose. Beyond the immediate implication of sending off the player, it highlighted an ongoing effort to make football more inclusive for individuals with color vision deficiencies.

Unconventional Yet Significant: The Circular Red Card

While the use of circular red cards is not common, it is not unprecedented either. This particular shape aids color-blind players and viewers in identifying the card’s meaning, using shape as a distinguishing factor when color differentiation becomes challenging. The FA Cup match between Wrexham and Sheffield United also saw a similar usage, indicating a steady shift towards incorporating such features for inclusivity.

The Ripple Effects: Match Outcome and Beyond

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Neal Maupay and Tommy Doyle scoring for Brentford and Wolves respectively. However, the draw was a source of dissatisfaction for Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank, who expressed concern over the resultant fixture congestion that a replay would cause. Gomes’ red card could lead to a three-game suspension, pending an appeal by Wolves, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

The Broader Canvas: Accessibility in Sports

This incident has drawn attention to the broader conversation around accessibility in sports. A similar move was observed when Arsenal decided to don an all-white kit in their FA Cup match against Liverpool, in an effort to raise awareness for color blindness. The use of different shaped cards is just one of several measures being implemented to make football, and sports in general, more accessible for those grappling with color vision deficiencies.