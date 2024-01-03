en English
Sports

Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas

Circa Sports’ expansion in the southern Nevada region continues with the opening of its fifth satellite location. This new sports betting establishment, the first in southwest Las Vegas, began operations with a temporary setup next to the Shady Grove Bar and Lounge. The temporary book features two manned betting windows, two self-service kiosks, and four TV screens with real-time betting odds for a variety of sports.

Transition to Permanent Sportsbook

By March, the temporary setup is slated to be replaced by a permanent sportsbook spanning an impressive 1,600 square feet. The planned facility will boast a large Daktronics screen capable of showcasing games from all major sports leagues. Additionally, it will feature three betting windows, three self-service kiosks, and 22 bar top gaming units. The design of the sportsbook will adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), offering various seating options for all patrons.

A Part of Larger Renovation Project

The new sportsbook is a part of the recent renovations for Silverton Casino Lodge, which has seen a $40 million makeover. The lodge now offers freshly refurbished rooms and suites. Reserved parking for Circa Sports players will be available next to the parking garage, further enhancing the customer experience.

Circa Sports’ Growing Empire

With some of the best odds in the country, Circa Sports already operates several other satellite books in southern Nevada and offers mobile services in multiple states. The company is spearheaded by casino owner Derek Stevens and is renowned for its competitive wagering menus and sports futures. This new addition further cements Circa Sports’ position as a prominent player in the sports betting industry.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

