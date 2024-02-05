Cinnamon Delight: Fireball's Custom Lipstick Adds Heat to Super Bowl LVIII

In a fiery tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs, Fireball, the famed whiskey brand, is launching Cinnamon Delight, its first-ever custom lipstick. The product, swathed in Fireball's signature red color and imbued with the tantalizing aroma and flavor of cinnamon, is set to spice up the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII.

Touchdown with a Twist

Designed as a homage to the Chiefs' tight end's preferred celebratory drink, Cinnamon Delight captures the thrill of their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, where they emerged victorious with a score of 38-35. The lipstick's stimulating cinnamon scent and striking red hue are a testament to the exhilarating spirit of the game, inviting fans to celebrate their team with a dash of audacity and a pop of color.

Adding Heat to the Game Day Attire

As Super Bowl LVIII draws near, anticipation is building for the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. Cinnamon Delight, going on sale at FireballWhisky.com for $13.87, is poised to be a game changer. With a swipe of this lipstick, fans can now infuse their game day attire with the spirit of their favorite team, adding an exciting twist to the traditional red and gold ensemble.

Sparking Game Day Moments

Fireball's brand director emphasizes that Cinnamon Delight is more than just a lipstick—it's a symbol of camaraderie, a catalyst for celebration, and an embodiment of the electrifying energy that pervades every Super Bowl. As fans gear up for the big game, Cinnamon Delight, with its vibrant color and invigorating flavor, promises to bring sparks to every game day moment, turning each cheer into a memorable spectacle.