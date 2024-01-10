Cindy Bodmer, SIU Women's Golf Coach, Announces Retirement

In a notable development in college sports, Cindy Bodmer, the esteemed women's golf coach at Southern Illinois University (SIU), has officially announced her retirement, effective at the end of the 2023-24 season. A stalwart of the golfing community, Bodmer has been an integral part of SIU since September 2022, leaving a lasting impact on the university's sports program.

Advertisment

Founding the Women's Golf Program at Rend Lake College

Recognized for her remarkable contributions to women's golf, Bodmer is credited for the inception of the women's golf program at Rend Lake College back in 1999. Her vision and tenacity led the team to an impressive 15 appearances at the NJCAA National Championship, cementing her legacy in the annals of college golf.

Justin Fetcho's Tribute to Bodmer

Advertisment

In the wake of her impending retirement, Justin Fetcho, SIU's Director of Golf, expressed his admiration and gratitude for Coach Bodmer's dedication and significant contributions to the program. Her leadership, he attested, was instrumental in shaping the course of SIU's women's golf team.

Transition and Succession Planning

Anticipating a smooth transition, Bodmer has been proactive in effecting substantial changes to the team. She has recruited six promising freshmen for the upcoming season, thereby ensuring the team's continuity. She also conveyed her confidence in the program's future under Justin Fetcho's guidance, expressing her deep appreciation for assistant coach Sarah Haas's unwavering support.

As Bodmer prepares to bid adieu to her illustrious career, SIU is gearing up to commence a national search this spring for her worthy successor, reflecting the university's commitment to maintaining the high standards that Bodmer has set.