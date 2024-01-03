Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season

The Cincinnati Reds, following an 82-win season in 2023, have strategically readied themselves for the upcoming baseball season with significant offseason endeavors. The team, narrowly missing the playoffs last season, has outdone their National League Central rivals in offseason spending, leveraging financial flexibility provided by the expiring contracts of Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas. The only player now under a multi-year agreement is Hunter Greene.

Key Offseason Signings

The Reds inked pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year, $26 million deal, and also acquired Jeimer Candelario on a three-year contract. These signings point to an intense competition for roster spots. The rotation mix includes notables like Montas, Martinez, Greene, Ashcraft, Abbott, Lodolo, Williamson, and Phillips. The infield, too, showcases depth, featuring players like De La Cruz, McLain, India, Encarnacion-Strand, Marte, and Steer.

Strengthening the Bullpen

New faces in the bullpen include Pagán and returning player Farmer, who’ll be joining a group comprising Díaz, Sims, Antone, Young, Moll, Gibaut, Cruz, and others. While no major moves are anticipated leading up to Spring Training, the Reds’ General Manager, Nick Krall, has stressed the team’s focus on internal improvement rather than benchmarking against their rivals’ moves.

Looking Ahead to Spring Training

The upcoming camp battles are predicted to be fiercely competitive. The team has handed out $105.25 million in free agent contracts this offseason, with the addition of 30-year-old right-hander Frankie Montas. Despite concerns about his performance, Montas’ 2021 form, which saw him finish 6th in the AL Cy Young voting, is hoped to be regained. The Reds’ payroll could be around $90 million when arbitration cases are settled, up from the Opening Day payroll of nearly $83 million in 2023. The additions this year aim to supplement the core that led them to a winning record last season.