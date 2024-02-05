Cincinnati Reds Sign Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison, Adding Depth to Roster

Adding an experienced layer to their lineup, the Cincinnati Reds have roped in two-time All-Star infielder, Josh Harrison, on a minor-league contract. Harrison, a Cincinnati native aged 36, brings to the table a wealth of Major League Baseball (MLB) experience stretching across 13 seasons and six different teams. With a career batting average of .270 over 1,208 games, Harrison's repertoire is nothing short of impressive.

A Deeper Look Into Harrison's Career

Past seasons have seen Harrison make significant contributions to the teams he has played for. However, his recent stint with the Philadelphia Phillies has been less than dazzling, with a batting average of .204, two homers, and 10 RBIs in 40 games. Despite this, his career highlights are still noteworthy, having made the National League All-Star team in 2014 and 2017 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harrison's Versatility: A Valuable Asset

Josh Harrison's versatility is a coveted asset; having played second base, third base, and outfield positions throughout his career. His ability to adapt to various roles on the field has seen him accumulate 1,080 hits with teams such as the Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland A's, Chicago White Sox, and Phillies.

What Does This Mean For The Reds?

The signing of Harrison is a strategic move by the Cincinnati Reds. His seasoned experience and versatility add depth to the young Reds team. The Reds have extended an invitation to Harrison for spring training, indicating their intent to leverage his expertise for the betterment of the team. As a former University of Cincinnati Bearcat, Harrison's homecoming could inject a fresh dose of enthusiasm and local flavor to the Reds' upcoming season.