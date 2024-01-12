Cincinnati Reds Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Brent Suter in a Homecoming Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have inked a deal with left-handed relief pitcher Brent Suter. The contract, valued at $3 million, is set for one year, with a club option for the 2025 season at $3.5 million and a $500,000 buyout clause. Cincinnati native Suter is no stranger to the Major League Baseball (MLB) scene, having previously played with the Colorado Rockies in the 2023 season, following a seven-year tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Impressive Career Statistics

Throughout his MLB career, Suter has established impressive statistics. He boasts a 3.49 earned run average (ERA) and a 40-22 win-loss record over 253 games, including 41 starts. The left-handed reliever has also recorded 393 strikeouts against 123 walks in 464 innings pitched. During his stint with the Rockies in 2023, Suter achieved a notable 4-3 win-loss record and a 3.38 ERA across 57 games, which included two starts.

Adding Value to the Reds

Known for his ability to induce weak contact and get out right-handed hitters, Suter is a valuable addition to the Reds. The team anticipates his versatility as a reliever will strengthen their bullpen, which had been operating with minimal left-handed options. While it's not clear how the Reds will deploy him, there was a marked need for starting pitchers. With Suter's signing, the Reds' total spending on free agents this winter has reached $108.25 million, covering six players, including five pitchers.

'A Dream Come True'

Suter, a 2008 graduate of Moeller High School, expressed his joy at signing with his hometown Reds, describing the move as 'a dream come true.' Besides his prowess on the field, Suter is also known for his off-field activities. He has been actively involved in promoting conservation and authored a children's book. In a notable gesture, Suter often returns to his alma mater to address student-athletes, inspiring the next generation of baseball stars.