Cincinnati Reds Now Hold Longest Playoff Advancement Drought in Pro Sports

The Cincinnati Reds, a cornerstone franchise of Major League Baseball, has, unfortunately, secured a title they would rather not hold. As of today, the Reds now possess the longest streak in North American professional sports for not advancing in the playoffs. This dubious title was previously held by the Detroit Lions, who recently broke their own streak with a thrilling Wild Card victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23. A victory that marked the Lions' first playoff success since 1991.

A 29-Year Drought

The Cincinnati Reds' last taste of playoff advancement was in 1995. Since that time, they have only managed to make four postseason appearances. Each of these appearances ended in the same way - with the Reds failing to move past the National League Division Series (NLDS). The most recent of these attempts was in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020, where they were bested in the Wild Card Series by the Atlanta Braves.

Looking Forward

As the Reds prepare for the 2024 season, they are looking to shift their fortunes. They hope to follow in the Detroit Lions' footsteps and make a deep run into the playoffs. They have a solid foundation of young talent in players such as Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain, and Spencer Steer. The Reds have also bolstered their roster with new acquisitions like Jeimer Candelario and Frankie Montas.

Aiming for a Turnaround

With these new additions, the team is aiming to reverse the course of recent years and reestablish themselves as a formidable contender in the National League Central and the wider National League. As the new season approaches, the Reds and their fans are hopeful that the playoff advancement drought, which has lasted almost three decades, will finally come to an end.