Cincinnati Reds' 2024 Season: A Challenging Year Ahead?

As the Cincinnati Reds gear up to enter the 2024 season, the mood in the camp is a mix of anticipation and apprehension. The team narrowly missed out on the playoffs in the previous season, and expectations are sky high this time around. But according to PECOTA Projections, an analytical tool used by Baseball Prospectus, the coming season might not be as rosy as Reds fans hope.

The PECOTA Projections

PECOTA - Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm - is a sabermetric system for forecasting Major League Baseball player performance. The system, which analyzes past performance to estimate a team's likely range of wins, has thrown a bit of cold water on Cincinnati’s hopes. It forecasts the Reds to win 78.3 games and lose 83.7 games, potentially placing them fourth in the NL Central. This projection marks a decrease from their 82-80 record in the previous year.

A Tough Division

The projected standings see the St. Louis Cardinals leading the division with 85.5 wins, followed by the Chicago Cubs with 80.2 wins. The Milwaukee Brewers, who are undergoing changes including trading their ace Corbin Burnes, are estimated to be nearly tied with the Reds. The Pittsburgh Pirates are anticipated to finish last with 73.0 wins.

Playoff Prospects

The Reds' playoff chances are estimated at 22.3%, higher only than the Pirates, Washington Nationals, and Colorado Rockies. This percentage might not inspire much confidence, but it is important to remember that these are just projections. Last year, the Reds outperformed their PECOTA projection by a whopping 15 games. So, while the road ahead looks challenging, the Reds have shown that they can defy expectations.