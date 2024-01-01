Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown

In a highly anticipated AFC showdown taking place on December 31, 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. The playoff-caliber matchup, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount at 4:25 p.m. ET, holds playoff implications for both teams and promises to be a thrilling spectacle to draw the curtains on the year.

A Battle of Playoff Contenders

The Cincinnati Bengals, currently at 8-7 and at the foot of the AFC South, face the Kansas City Chiefs today. Despite their road record of 3-4 and a season fraught with injuries and missed opportunities, the Bengals could pose a significant challenge to the Chiefs. The game will be hosted at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with temperatures hovering around 35°F and partly cloudy conditions expected.

Alternative Viewing Options

For those without a cable subscription that includes CBS, numerous ways to catch the game are available. Paramount offers a subscription service starting at $5.99 per month with an option to bundle Paramount and Showtime for $11.99 per month. Walmart’s shopping subscription service, priced at $98 per year, provides access to Paramount Essentials tier with live NFL games among other benefits. Sports-centric streaming service, FuboTV, is offering savings on its Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. Hulu Live TV, which includes a bundle with ESPN and Disney for $77 per month, is another option. Viewers preferring a more traditional approach can use an indoor antenna to watch local over-the-air HD channels without a monthly charge. NFL’s premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year or $7 per month, offers access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

A Thrilling End to the Game

The Kansas City Chiefs, in a spectacular comeback, turned around a 17-7 deficit to the Cincinnati Bengals with a majority of field goals, to secure a crucial 25-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. This victory sealed their eighth straight AFC West title and a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the three seed in the AFC at 10-6. It also marked KC’s first home win since October. The Chiefs finished the night with six sacks, while safety Justin Reid and DE George Karlaftis stood out with two and 1.5 sacks respectively. The offensive play was highlighted by a 67-yard catch-and-run reception from Rashee Rice and a touchdown by Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs now head to the Chargers for their regular season finale.