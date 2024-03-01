Cincinnati Bengals Eye Noah Fant in Free Agency, PFF Predicts $14.5M Deal

With free agency around the corner, the Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly setting their sights on former Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant, aiming to bolster their offensive lineup. According to PFF's projections, Fant is expected to ink a three-year contract worth $8 million, with $14.5 million of it guaranteed. This move comes at a crucial time as the Bengals look to reinforce their tight end position, currently void of any signed players for the upcoming season.

Addressing a Key Need

The Bengals' interest in Noah Fant signals their intent to solidify the tight end spot, a critical component of their offense that is currently in flux. All of Cincinnati's tight ends from the previous season are slated for free agency, prompting the team to explore both the free agency market and upcoming draft for viable replacements. Fant, with his notable performance metrics, including positive DYAR in all five of his NFL seasons and a ninth-place ranking among tight ends in receiving DVOA last season, emerges as a prime candidate to fill this gap.

Fant's Potential Impact

Despite not fully living up to the expectations set by his first-round draft status, Fant's career with the Seahawks showcased his potential. Last season, he recorded 32 catches for 414 yards. While he didn't find the end zone, his ability to generate positive yardage and his efficiency as a receiver have made him a coveted asset. The Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, could greatly benefit from Fant's skill set. His addition to the team could unlock new dimensions in Cincinnati's passing game, providing Burrow with a reliable target and enhancing the team's offensive versatility.

Looking Forward

The Bengals' pursuit of Noah Fant underscores a broader strategy to maintain a competitive edge in the AFC North. As the team prepares for the 2023 season, securing a player of Fant's caliber could be a significant step towards addressing their needs at tight end. With free agency discussions underway, all eyes will be on how Cincinnati navigates its roster challenges, aiming to build a team capable of contending for the top spot in their division and beyond.

As the Bengals eye improvements and potential new additions, the signing of Noah Fant could mark a pivotal moment in their offseason strategy. His proven track record, combined with the Bengals' need for a dynamic tight end, sets the stage for what could be one of the more intriguing free agency stories this year. Only time will tell if Cincinnati manages to secure Fant's services, but the potential pairing promises to add an exciting layer to the Bengals' offensive playbook.