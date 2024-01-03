en English
Sports

Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season

Cignal HD Spikers, a seasoned team in Premier Volleyball League (PVL), has pulled off a significant coup in the player market, signing free agent opposite spiker Jovelyn Fernandez. Fernandez, a former player for the FEU Lady Tamaraws and F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, is one of the youngest players to join the Spikers, injecting a fresh burst of talent into their experienced roster.

Acquisition of a Rising Star

The addition of Fernandez, a Best Opposite Spiker awardee in UAAP Season 85, is considered a significant gain for the Spikers. She decided to leave Far Eastern University to join the Cargo Movers, where she was hailed for her exceptional performance. After the disbandment of the F2 Logistics pro team last December, Fernandez opted to join Cignal, a team known for its strong performance in the PVL’s last two conferences.

Coach Shaq Expresses Optimism

Shaq Delos Santos, the head coach of Cignal HD Spikers, expressed optimism about Fernandez’s potential and the team’s ability to develop her talent at the professional level. He believes that Fernandez’s addition to the team will bolster their performance in the upcoming 2024 PVL season. Her previous season at the UAAP saw her finish strong, ranking fourth in service aces and seventh in spiking.

Reunion with Former Teammate

Fernandez will also be reuniting with another former F2 Cargo Mover, Dawn Macandili-Catindig. The decorated libero also joined the Cignal HD Spikers, further strengthening the team. With these new additions, the Spikers have let go of some of their previous members, including spiker Jerrili Malabanan and liberos Bia General and Angela Nunag.

Fernandez expressed her excitement to be part of Cignal and her eagerness to learn and improve her game at the professional level, particularly from Coach Shaq and her other teammates from FEU. Looking ahead, the anticipation for the 2024 PVL season is high, especially with the new talent injected into Cignal HD Spikers.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

