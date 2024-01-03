Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season

Cignal HD Spikers, a seasoned team in Premier Volleyball League (PVL), has pulled off a significant coup in the player market, signing free agent opposite spiker Jovelyn Fernandez. Fernandez, a former player for the FEU Lady Tamaraws and F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, is one of the youngest players to join the Spikers, injecting a fresh burst of talent into their experienced roster.

Acquisition of a Rising Star

The addition of Fernandez, a Best Opposite Spiker awardee in UAAP Season 85, is considered a significant gain for the Spikers. She decided to leave Far Eastern University to join the Cargo Movers, where she was hailed for her exceptional performance. After the disbandment of the F2 Logistics pro team last December, Fernandez opted to join Cignal, a team known for its strong performance in the PVL’s last two conferences.

Coach Shaq Expresses Optimism

Shaq Delos Santos, the head coach of Cignal HD Spikers, expressed optimism about Fernandez’s potential and the team’s ability to develop her talent at the professional level. He believes that Fernandez’s addition to the team will bolster their performance in the upcoming 2024 PVL season. Her previous season at the UAAP saw her finish strong, ranking fourth in service aces and seventh in spiking.

Reunion with Former Teammate

Fernandez will also be reuniting with another former F2 Cargo Mover, Dawn Macandili-Catindig. The decorated libero also joined the Cignal HD Spikers, further strengthening the team. With these new additions, the Spikers have let go of some of their previous members, including spiker Jerrili Malabanan and liberos Bia General and Angela Nunag.

Fernandez expressed her excitement to be part of Cignal and her eagerness to learn and improve her game at the professional level, particularly from Coach Shaq and her other teammates from FEU. Looking ahead, the anticipation for the 2024 PVL season is high, especially with the new talent injected into Cignal HD Spikers.