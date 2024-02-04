CIF Southern Section Unveils Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

The CIF Southern Section has released the playoff brackets for boys' basketball, setting the course for a series of thrilling games. Damien High School, the Baseline League title holders with a 24-4 record, earned the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and a first-round bye. They'll take on the victor of the Rancho Christian-Crossroads game in the second round.

First Round Byes

La Mirada High School, possessing a 21-7 record and boosted by the skills of freshman Gene Roebuck and junior Julien Gomez, also secured a first-round bye in Division 1. They await the winner of the Mira Costa-St. Bernard match for their second round game. A tantalizing quarterfinal could be on the horizon with a potential Damien-La Mirada showdown, provided both teams triumph in their respective games.

Playoff Berths and Matchups

St. Francis High School, despite finishing fifth in the Mission League, secured an at-large berth in Division 1 and will face Pacifica Christian on the road. Walnut High School, positioned second in the Hacienda League, has a tough road game against the No. 2 seed Rancho Verde.

Top Seeds in Action

Pasadena High School, the Pacific League champions with a commendable 24-3 record, are the top seeds in Division 2AA and will host Palos Verdes. La Habra High School, the Freeway League champions also with a 24-4 record, are the prime seeds in Division 3AA and will host Yorba Linda. Northview High School, finishing second in the Valle Vista League but earning No. 2 seed in Division 4A, will entertain Western. Bosco Tech, with a solid 20-8 record and the No. 4 seed in Division 3A, have a first-round bye and will face either Alhambra or Arrowhead Christian in the second round.

The championship game for the Open Division is scheduled for February 23 at Cal Baptist University. With the playoff pairings announced, the stage is set for a captivating series of games that will undoubtedly evolve the landscape of high school basketball in the Southern Section.