Chyron Unveils PRIME 4.9: A Major Leap in Live Production Workflows

In a relentless pursuit of innovation, Chyron has unveiled PRIME 4.9, a groundbreaking update to its live production engine. This latest advancement is purpose-built to shoulder the most challenging data-driven sports and news production workflows. PRIME 4.9 comes packed with multiple enhancements, aimed at refining the experience and bolstering the efficiency of operators grappling with intricate graphics and real-time data sources.

Robust Data Integration and Management

One of the standout improvements in PRIME 4.9 is its robust data integration and management features. These upgraded features are designed to handle vast volumes of data, ensuring seamless transitions and error-free outputs. Furthermore, operators can now create and modify large tables with ease, thanks to the streamlined workflows. The Duplicate Effect feature is another noteworthy addition, drastically reducing the time needed to construct table graphics with several data-linked cells.

Fast-track Workflows with SMT Real-time Sports Data

PRIME 4.9 introduces features that fast-track workflows using SMT real-time sports data. This allows operators to stay ahead of the curve by providing live updates and insights, enhancing the viewer's experience. The update also includes GPI IN functionality, enabling third-party PRIME playout control and adding an extra layer of versatility to the system.

Design and Playout Interface Enhancements

The design and playout interfaces have been overhauled to provide a more intuitive user experience. New adaptability features have been integrated to better manage scenes with timed animations. The control panel keyboard has also seen improvements, bolstering efficiency in graphic channel control. Another major enhancement is the provision for hardware bypass support without the need for external hardware, adding to the system's overall resourcefulness.

These improvements are a testament to Chyron's dual commitment to technological innovation and customer feedback. PRIME 4.9 is now available, and more detailed information can be accessed on the Chyron website.