Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi: A Showdown of Passion and Ambition in I-League 2023-24

Churchill Brothers, fresh off a 2-4 loss to Gokulam Kerala FC, are gearing up to face Inter Kashi in the I-League 2023-24. The match is scheduled to take place at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, with the kickoff set for 7:00 PM IST.

Advertisment

From Defeat to Determination

After a spirited 1-1 draw against Namdhari, Churchill Brothers succumbed to Gokulam Kerala FC in their most recent outing. However, the team remains steadfast in their pursuit of victory as they prepare to face Inter Kashi in the I-League 2023-24.

When: 7:00 PM IST, 2024-02-14

Advertisment

Where: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

A Clash of Ambition and Grit

Inter Kashi, too, will be looking to secure valuable points in the I-League 2023-24. Both teams will be leaving no stone unturned as they strive to outmaneuver their opponents and claim victory in this highly anticipated match.

Advertisment

Watch the Action Unfold Live

Football enthusiasts can catch the live telecast of the Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi match on Eurosport India. Fans can also live stream the game on the FanCode app and website, as well as on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel.

As the countdown to the match begins, fans from both camps eagerly await the showdown between Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi. With the stakes high and passions running deep, only time will tell which team will emerge victorious in this thrilling encounter.