Churchill Brothers FC were dealt a disheartening 1-2 defeat by Sreenidi Deccan FC on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, marking a continuation of their run of bad luck. Despite the recent onboarding of coach Francesc Bonet and the addition of Abdou Karim to their roster, the team was unable to reverse their fate. The match kicked off with Sreenidi Deccan FC seizing an early advantage, with David Castaneda scoring in the 11th minute.

A Late Equalizer and a Decisive Header

Throughout the match, Churchill Brothers trailed behind their opponents, only managing to level the field in the final moments of the game when Karim netted a goal. The team's joy, however, was ephemeral as Eli Sabia of Sreenidi Deccan FC scored a crucial header during injury time, securing the victory for his team.

Continued Dominance of Sreenidi Deccan FC

This match marked the third sequential loss of Churchill Brothers to Sreenidi Deccan FC. Castaneda has emerged as a persistent threat to Churchill, having scored in two of their previous face-offs. Despite the concerted efforts of Karim and team captain Martin Chaves, Churchill found it difficult to create significant opportunities against Sreenidi's well-structured defense.

League Standings and Repercussions

The defeat has left Churchill Brothers languishing in the ninth position with 12 points from 11 matches. Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, now occupy the third spot with 23 points. Real Kashmir FC moved into second place by handing league leaders Mohammedan SC their first defeat of the season, a 3-0 victory punctuated by goals from Saher Shaeen and Gnohere Krizo. Despite the defeat, Mohammedan SC remains at the top of the table with 27 points from 12 games.