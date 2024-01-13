Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match

In an electrifying display of grit and skill, Mexican boxer Christopher Guerrero earned a unanimous decision victory against Sergio Herrera in an eight-round junior middleweight match on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Despite confronting a potential right shoulder injury, Guerrero, based in Montreal, Canada, demonstrated superior activity and accuracy, driving the fight in his favor.

Guerrero’s Unbeaten Streak Continues

Guerrero, now with an unblemished record of 10 wins—including 5 knockouts (KOs)—outperformed Herrera by landing more precise hits to the head and body. Despite exhibiting signs of fatigue in the latter rounds, he clinched the victory with judges scoring the match 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74 in his favor.

Herrera’s Consecutive Losses

Herrera, who now holds a record of 7 wins and 4 losses, with 4 KOs, has thus suffered two consecutive losses by points. Yet, the commendable fighter has not been knocked out in his professional career spanning 11 fights, showcasing his resilience and tenacity in the face of challenges.

Fendero’s Knockout Victory

In another match, French middleweight Moreno Fendero scored a knockout victory against Victor Huge Flores of Mexico in the first round of their scheduled four-round fight. Fendero achieved two knockdowns—one with a straight left hand and another with a right hook—prompting the fight to be stopped at 2:16 of the first round. This victory brings Fendero’s record to 3 wins, with 2 earned by KOs.

The boxing event, part of a Veterans Day celebration, served as a thrilling tribute to the heroic veterans of the United States Armed Forces, showcasing the unwavering spirit of competition, resilience, and bravery on the ring.