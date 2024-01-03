Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings

In a surprising turn of events, the National Basketball Association (NBA) found itself facing a significant challenge in TV ratings on Christmas Day. Their games attracted significantly fewer viewers than those of the National Football League (NFL), a shift from the traditional sports viewing habit.

Christmas Day: NBA vs. NFL

The NBA has been the centerpiece of Christmas Day sports since its inception in 1947, with an annual series of games held every year on December 25th. Yet, in recent years, the NFL has slowly been encroaching on this tradition, scheduling more games on Christmas Day. In 2022, the NFL scheduled three games, while the NBA had a five-game lineup.

Viewership Numbers in Favor of the NFL

The viewership numbers, however, heavily favored the NFL, which attracted tens of millions of viewers for its games. The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, in particular, drew an average of 29.171 million viewers, a historic high for CBS, and the highest-rated NFL game since 1989.

NBA Viewership Drops

On the other hand, the NBA saw a significant drop in its viewership compared to its numbers in 2022. Its five games achieved viewership ranging from 1.3 million to 5 million. The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game was the most-watched NBA game of the day. This stark difference in viewership underscores the growing preference for NFL games over NBA games during the Christmas holiday season.