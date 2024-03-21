Christian Wilhelmsson Champions Current Al Hilal Squad's Potential for Historic Treble Triumph

Christian Wilhelmsson, the Swedish football icon known for his dazzling performances with Al Hilal, recently shed light on his illustrious tenure at the Saudi Pro League giant and his optimistic outlook for the team's current lineup. Having clinched two league titles, three Saudi Crown Prince Cups, and a Player of the Year accolade, Wilhelmsson's legacy is profound. Now, he forecasts a treble win for Al Hilal, emphasizing the critical roles of recent acquisitions Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic in this pursuit. Additionally, Wilhelmsson highlights the augmented quality across the Saudi Pro League, courtesy of star signings like Ivan Rakitic and Riyad Mahrez.