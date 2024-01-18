Christian Pulisic Clinches U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year Fourth Time, Equals Landon Donovan's Record

Christian Pulisic, the Pennsylvania-born winger currently playing his first season with AC Milan, has been awarded the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year for the fourth time, equating the record set by Landon Donovan. Pulisic, at 25 years old, clinched 53% of the votes, surpassing Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi, who secured 21.5% and 12.9% of the votes, respectively.

Pulisic's Stellar Year

In the past year, Pulisic has been a key contributor to the U.S. national team, with six goals and three assists to his name. Additionally, his performance at AC Milan has been noteworthy, scoring six goals in Serie A and one more in the Champions League, taking his career total in the competition to eight goals.

Record Equaling Achievement

Pulisic's triumph marks his fourth win of the prestigious award, previously winning it in 2017, 2019, and 2021, thereby equaling the record of Landon Donovan, who was honored in 2003, 2004, 2009, and 2010. Donovan claimed his last award at the age of 28, three years older than Pulisic is now.

Young Male Player of the Year

Kevin Paredes, a 20-year-old left back from South Riding, Virginia, who currently plays for Wolfsburg, was bestowed with the Young Male Player of the Year award. Paredes, who made his national team debut in 2023 and has since become a regular in the Bundesliga, received an overwhelming 59% of the votes. The youth award is typically given to players under 23 who participated in a youth national team camp during the year.

The voting panel for these awards consisted of U.S. coaches and players, the USSF board and athletes council, head coaches and sporting directors of professional leagues, as well as media members, former players, and administrators.