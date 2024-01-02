Christian Heritage Triumphs in Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic

In an exhilarating display of basketball, Christian Heritage School’s boys team rose to the top, clinching the championship title at the Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic. They triumphed over North Cobb Christian with a decisive 75-54 victory. The championship game saw standout performances from Jax Abernathy, who led the scoring with 37 points, and Cash Hare, who delivered a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, propelling Christian Heritage to their title win.

Unstoppable Lions

The Lions exhibited an unwavering domination throughout the tournament, closing with an impressive 11-2 record. Each victory margin was at least 19 points, underscoring their relentless pursuit of excellence. The team’s victory was further buoyed by wins over No. 3 Prolific Prep and No. 6 Dream City Christian, as well as national power Combine Academy, highlighting the caliber of competition faced and conquered.

Other Tournament Highlights

In another event, Dalton High School’s boys basketball team ended their six-game losing streak with a pivotal 44-37 win against Allatoona, concluding their participation in the Campbell Holiday Classic. The team was led by Drew Snyder and Kobi Cooper, both scoring 10 points each.

However, it was a different tale for the Dalton girls’ team who faced a tough defeat in the championship game of the same tournament. They lost to Campbell with a score of 71-36. Despite this setback, both Dalton boys’ and girls’ teams are set to kick off Region 7-5A play against Cartersville on January 9, determined to bounce back with renewed vigor.

Shining Stars of the Tournament

Christian Heritage’s victory was largely due to the exceptional performances of their players. Jax Abernathy, with his remarkable 37-point game, and Cash Hare, with his substantial contribution of 21 points and 14 rebounds, were instrumental in leading the team to victory. Additionally, Leon Horner, a 6-foot-6 wing, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, further highlighting the depth and diversity of talent within the Christian Heritage team.