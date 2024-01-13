en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Christian Brothers’ Commanding Victory Over Ranney: A Game of Dominance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Christian Brothers’ Commanding Victory Over Ranney: A Game of Dominance

In a dominating display of talent, Christian Brothers secured a commanding victory over Ranney, outscoring them with a final score of 77-49 in Lincroft. The game, right from the start, was marked by Christian Brothers’ unyielding performance, setting a strong lead early in the first half.

Dominant Performance by Charlie Marcoullier

One of the key elements in this game was the stellar play by Charlie Marcoullier, who was instrumental in the win, scoring 22 points for his team. His contribution was undoubtedly significant, placing Christian Brothers in a leading position.

Christian Brothers’ Aggressive Play

Christian Brothers’ aggressive play was on full display as they went on a 21-10 run in the opening quarter, successfully maintaining their momentum with a 12-7 run in the second quarter. By halftime, they had built a substantial 33-17 lead.

Second Half: Further Cementing Advantage

The second half witnessed Christian Brothers outscoring Ranney 41-32, further solidifying their lead and showcasing their unwavering dominance. Other notable contributors for Christian Brothers were Justin Fuerbacher, who added 14 points, and Peter Noble, contributing 13 points to the tally.

On the opposing side, Drew Buck led Ranney with 19 points and six rebounds. MeSean Williams also had a notable performance, scoring nine points alongside two rebounds and three assists, while also contributing seven points and four rebounds.

With this win, Christian Brothers improved their season record to 7-3 and are currently on a three-game winning streak. They are set to face Shore in their next matchup, carrying the momentum of this victory into their future games.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 seconds ago
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
In an electrifying display of grit and skill, Mexican boxer Christopher Guerrero earned a unanimous decision victory against Sergio Herrera in an eight-round junior middleweight match on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Despite confronting a potential right shoulder injury, Guerrero, based in Montreal, Canada, demonstrated
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
Manchester United's Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash
46 seconds ago
Manchester United's Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
55 seconds ago
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
22 seconds ago
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
24 seconds ago
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
41 seconds ago
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
Latest Headlines
World News
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
15 seconds
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
22 seconds
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
24 seconds
Sam Brown's Remarkable Comeback Victory: A Triumph of Resilience and Determination
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
41 seconds
Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby
U.S. Senators Question Panama's Role in Iran's Oil Sanction Evasion
44 seconds
U.S. Senators Question Panama's Role in Iran's Oil Sanction Evasion
Manchester United's Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash
46 seconds
Manchester United's Ten Hag: A Call for Passion and Grit Ahead of Tottenham Clash
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
55 seconds
Unusual Tackle during Texans-Browns Playoff Game Sparks Humor and Comparisons to Wrestling
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
3 mins
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
5 mins
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
29 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
36 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
38 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app