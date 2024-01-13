en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo

Christian Araneta and Arvin Magramo, two of the finest Filipino boxers, are readying themselves for a high-stakes faceoff in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title eliminator. The bout has been slated as the main event of Omega Sports Promotions’ ‘Kumbati 16’ on January 26, 2024. The venue for this much-anticipated showdown is the NUSTAR Resort and Casino Convention Center.

Building Momentum

Araneta, with a record of 23 wins and 2 losses, is coming into this fight on the back of a ninth-round knockout victory over Jakrawut Majungoen. On the other hand, Magramo, boasting a record of 17 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, is riding on a nine-fight winning streak since his sole career defeat in 2018.

Araneta’s Determination

Araneta is far from a stranger to world title eliminators. However, his past two shots at the title ended in disappointment. In 2019, he lost to Daniel Valladares due to a shoulder injury during the fight. His next attempt in 2021 saw him coming tantalizingly close, knocking down Sivenathi Nontshinga in the final round, only to lose the match. This time, however, Araneta is more determined than ever to claim the title.

The Stake

The winner of the upcoming eliminator will earn the right to challenge the current IBF light flyweight titleholder, Adrian Curel. Curel is scheduled for a rematch with Nontshinga on February 16 in Mexico. Both Araneta and Magramo share the dream of fighting for a world title. According to Araneta, this fight is not about personal grudges but a shared aspiration to reach the pinnacle of their profession.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
3 mins ago
Mall of Asia Globe Illuminated: 60 Years of Philippines-EU Diplomatic Ties
In a vibrant display of unity and enduring diplomatic ties, the iconic globe at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City was illuminated with a logo that marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the European Union (EU) on January 13, 2024. Key officials including Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, EU
Mall of Asia Globe Illuminated: 60 Years of Philippines-EU Diplomatic Ties
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
1 hour ago
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
1 hour ago
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
32 mins ago
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters' Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour
33 mins ago
Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters' Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
57 mins ago
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
7 seconds
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
13 seconds
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
19 seconds
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
21 seconds
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
25 seconds
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Mercedes Technical Director Critiques F1 Ground Effect Aerodynamics
26 seconds
Mercedes Technical Director Critiques F1 Ground Effect Aerodynamics
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey
31 seconds
Selin Oruz: A Dual Champion in Medicine and Field Hockey
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
1 min
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
2 mins
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
20 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app