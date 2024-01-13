Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo

Christian Araneta and Arvin Magramo, two of the finest Filipino boxers, are readying themselves for a high-stakes faceoff in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title eliminator. The bout has been slated as the main event of Omega Sports Promotions’ ‘Kumbati 16’ on January 26, 2024. The venue for this much-anticipated showdown is the NUSTAR Resort and Casino Convention Center.

Building Momentum

Araneta, with a record of 23 wins and 2 losses, is coming into this fight on the back of a ninth-round knockout victory over Jakrawut Majungoen. On the other hand, Magramo, boasting a record of 17 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, is riding on a nine-fight winning streak since his sole career defeat in 2018.

Araneta’s Determination

Araneta is far from a stranger to world title eliminators. However, his past two shots at the title ended in disappointment. In 2019, he lost to Daniel Valladares due to a shoulder injury during the fight. His next attempt in 2021 saw him coming tantalizingly close, knocking down Sivenathi Nontshinga in the final round, only to lose the match. This time, however, Araneta is more determined than ever to claim the title.

The Stake

The winner of the upcoming eliminator will earn the right to challenge the current IBF light flyweight titleholder, Adrian Curel. Curel is scheduled for a rematch with Nontshinga on February 16 in Mexico. Both Araneta and Magramo share the dream of fighting for a world title. According to Araneta, this fight is not about personal grudges but a shared aspiration to reach the pinnacle of their profession.