Brazil

Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
In a heartwarming tribute to the late soccer legend Pelé, Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue donned his famed number 10 Brazil jersey. This memorable spectacle marked the first anniversary of Pelé’s passing, illuminating the city with a testament to his enduring impact on the sport.

Emblazoned in History

Projected onto the 98-foot statue were the unforgettable jersey and Pelé’s signature, symbolizing his monumental influence on football. His death at 82 years old on December 29, 2022, due to multiple organ failures caused by colon cancer, had left the world in mourning. Yet, his legacy, including a record-breaking three World Cup victories, continues to inspire generations and cements his status as one of the most influential sports figures of the 20th century.

Various commemorative ceremonies were held across Brazil. At the Museu Pelé in Santos and in Tres Corações, his birthplace, religious ceremonies were conducted. His former club, Santos FC, paid tribute at its Vila Belmiro Stadium, where one of Pelé’s sons released 10 white balloons symbolizing his iconic number. Even FIFA joined in, honoring Pelé with a highlight video and a message, “Pelé’s legacy will always live on.”

A Legacy Beyond Soccer

In an exceptional recognition of his impact beyond the realm of sports, a Brazilian dictionary incorporated ‘Pelé’ as an adjective, reflecting someone exceptional, incomparable, and unique. This recognition is a testament to how Pelé transcended the boundaries of football, becoming a symbol of excellence and inspiration for people worldwide.

Christ the Redeemer, an emblem of Christianity and one of the new seven Wonders of the World since 2017, has been welcoming millions of tourists annually since its inauguration almost a century ago. Its tribute to Pelé, a towering figure not only in sports but also in the hearts of millions, brought together the world in remembrance and celebration of a truly remarkable life.

Brazil Sports World
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

