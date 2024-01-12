Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League

Former South Carolina Gamecock, Chris Silva, is making waves in the NBA G-League with his recent astonishing performance. Two nights ago, he pulled off a double-double with 30 points and a career-best 20 rebounds against the Delaware Blue Coats. This performance is not only a testament to his raw talent and skills but also indicative of his consistent high-level play that may eventually lead him back to an NBA roster.

From South Carolina Gamecock to NBA G-League

Silva’s journey from a collegiate player at the University of South Carolina to a professional player in the NBA G-League is one of determination and hard work. During his tenure at the university, he averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, proving himself as an aggressive forward. His professional stats have seen an impressive leap with an average of 20.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and three assists per game.

Outstanding Performance

Wednesday’s game was a clear demonstration of Silva’s prowess. His record-breaking performance was instrumental in leading his team to victory. Despite the presence of other power forwards on the Atlanta Hawks’ active roster, Silva’s consistent performances in the G-League are hard to overlook. The 30-point, 20-rebound game is a strong testament of his abilities and potential.

Future Prospects

While a call to the Atlanta Hawks seems unlikely at the moment, Silva’s performance could catch the attention of other teams. Based on his recent exhibition, teams may consider signing him to a 10-day contract. Regardless of the immediate future, Silva’s consistent high-level play, as showcased in his recent game, paves the way for a possible return to an NBA roster.