Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event

Today, the wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation for the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event, set to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is not merely another wrestling show; it symbolizes the transition of IMPACT Wrestling back to its original branding as TNA Wrestling. One wrestler in the heart of the action is Chris Sabin, a professional wrestler grappling with his expectations for the event’s ‘big signing.’

Speculation Surrounds ‘Big Signing’

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Sabin was questioned about his hopes for the much-discussed ‘big signing.’ In his response, Sabin expressed a personal desire for the signing to be either The Rock or John Cena, two titans of professional wrestling. However, he admitted with a laugh that he genuinely does not know who the signing will be, acknowledging the improbability of it being either The Rock or Cena.

Sabin’s Title Defense

While speculation swirls around the mystery signing, Sabin has his own challenge to focus on. He will be defending his TNA X-Division Title against formidable challengers, KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo. Sabin, a record-setting 10-time X Division champion, has been with TNA for over 20 years and has seen a myriad of wrestling legends walk through the doors. The TNA X Division Championship match promises to be a highlight of the event.

Return to Original Branding

The upcoming TNA Hard To Kill event also marks a significant transition for the wrestling promotion. Impact Wrestling, a company that Sabin has remained loyal to throughout his career, is returning to its original name, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling. The wrestler expressed his excitement for this rebranding, emphasizing the dedication of the current locker room and their connection with the audience.