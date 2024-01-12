Chris O’Leary’s Impact and Notre Dame’s Promising Safety Recruiting for 2025

Notre Dame’s safety recruitment has been a journey marked by challenges, but equally notable for the victories it has seen, thanks to the relentless efforts of coach Chris O’Leary. Although O’Leary began his tenure lacking full-time FBS coaching experience, he quickly made a name for himself, coaching two All-Americans and proving that talent can indeed prevail over experience.

Recruiting Triumphs and Trials

Despite early recruiting struggles, O’Leary’s abilities as a recruiter have improved significantly over time. The recruitment of key players such as Adon Shuler and Ben Minich in 2022, and Brauntae Johnson, Kennedy Urlacher, and Taebron Bennie-Powell in 2023, are testaments to his growing expertise. The addition of a walk-on like Luke Talich, who had other scholarship offers, further bolstered the team.

Filling the Gap

O’Leary’s efforts have been instrumental in filling the void created by previous recruiting shortcomings. Notably, the loss of all 2021 safety recruits to transfers left a significant gap in the team’s defense. However, the 2025 recruiting cycle looks promising, with commitments from top-ranked safeties Ivan Taylor and Ethan Long.

Chasing the Game Changer

Notre Dame is also hot on the trail of JaDon Blair, a highly-regarded safety whose performance in his junior year has propelled his prospect ranking. If Blair commits to Notre Dame, it could result in the strongest safety class the Irish have seen in over a decade, potentially transforming the safety position from a weakness to a strength for the Irish defense. However, Notre Dame faces robust competition from multiple programs for Blair. Securing his commitment would be a decisive victory for O’Leary and a testament to his impact on the team.

Chris O’Leary’s tenure at Notre Dame, marked by both challenges and victories, has shown that with determination and a keen eye for talent, a coach can transform a team’s dynamics. With promising prospects on the horizon, the safety position at Notre Dame looks set to strengthen under O’Leary’s watch.