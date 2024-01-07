Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry

In the third round of The Sentry golf tournament in Maui, Hawaii, Chris Kirk emerged as the leader, having shot a 7-under 66 to reach 21-under 198 overall. Akshay Bhatia is hot on his heels, one stroke behind after also recording a 66. Three contenders, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Byeong Hun An, are tied for third, two strokes behind Kirk. The previous leader, Scottie Scheffler, fell to a sixth-place tie following a 71 on Saturday.

Birdies Galore for Kirk

Kirk’s round was a showcase of his resilience and skill. Despite the challenging windy conditions, he managed to recover from a slow start, firing eight birdies in a seven-under par 66. This impressive streak included four consecutive birdies on the front nine. He capped off his round with a less-than-a-foot birdie at the par five 18th, earning him the solo lead.

Challenging Day for Scheffler

On the other hand, Scheffler faced a tough day on the course. After leading the previous round, he encountered difficulties with bogeys at the seventh and eighth holes, which led to a 71 on Saturday and a drop to a tie for sixth place.

English Climbs the Leaderboard

Meanwhile, Harris English achieved the day’s best score with a 9-under 64. His exceptional performance was driven by outstanding putting, which he credited to his confidence in making mid-range putts. This achievement boosted him up the leaderboard to a tie for sixth.

As the final round of The Sentry golf tournament approaches, it remains an open competition. With several players within four shots of the lead, spectators are in for an exciting conclusion.

