Sports

Chris Jericho’s Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Chris Jericho’s Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho finds himself in the heart of a storm, faced with severe allegations of misconduct, primarily centered around his interactions with fellow wrestler, Kylie Rae. The brewing controversy has thrown light on Rae’s abrupt departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019, raising questions about the actual reasons behind her exit.

Serious Allegations Surface

These allegations gained traction in December 2023, spotlighting Jericho’s future within AEW. The accusations assert that Jericho exhibited inappropriate behavior towards Kylie Rae, leading to her decision to leave AEW. Journalist Nick Hausman added fuel to the fire by hinting at undisclosed issues involving Jericho. A 2019 video clip showing Jericho dismissing rumors of hush money linked to Vince McMahon has added another layer of scrutiny to the ongoing controversy. Furthermore, a former WWE Superstar, Rene Dupree, shared allegations of Jericho’s infamous reputation for pursuing other wrestlers’ girlfriends during a podcast, and even getting physical with them, a behavior considered highly unacceptable in the wrestling community.

AEW President Tony Khan’s Response

AEW President Tony Khan has chosen to hold his peace on the swirling rumors and allegations, citing their unsourced nature. He emphasized that AEW has a clear zero-tolerance policy for harassment and assault, and there is a dedicated disciplinary committee to handle such matters. However, the wrestling community and the public at large are keenly interested in the potential impact of these allegations and how AEW chooses to handle the situation.

Unfolding Controversy and An Uncertain Future

In the face of growing allegations and mounting public pressure, the future of Chris Jericho’s wrestling career hangs in the balance. While Jericho’s lawyer, Stephen P New, compared him to convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein in a podcast, the resurfacing of an old tweet alleges that Rae left AEW in 2019 due to Jericho’s inappropriate behavior. This has led to a wave of additional allegations and reactions from other women, sparking widespread attention and speculation about Jericho’s actions and potential consequences. As the situation unfolds and more allegations surface, the wrestling world awaits the impact of this controversy on Jericho’s career.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

