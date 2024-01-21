Chris Curtis Secures Victory at UFC 297, Discusses Unique Fighting Philosophy

In a display of resilience and fighting prowess, middleweight fighter Chris Curtis secured a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297, marking his first win in 13 months. A closely contested battle, the fight saw both combatants trading punches and elbows, with Curtis ultimately emerging victorious and defending his position in the division.

Fighting for Joy, Not Rankings

Despite Barriault's initial comments about using Curtis as a stepping stone to the top 15 rankings, Curtis demonstrated his contentment with his current status. Emphasizing the joy he finds in the sport rather than political or ranking concerns, he revealed a unique perspective on fighting.

Chris Curtis stated that he has no problem continuing to fight up-and-comers and finds satisfaction in the monetary rewards that come with it. His love for the sport and the financial benefits it offers appears to outweigh any aspirations for a higher ranking.

A Friendship Unaffected by Competition

Addressing the possibility of fighting his best friend and current title holder Sean Strickland, Curtis revealed that despite their close bond, he would not shy away from such a matchup. He admitted that the right paycheck could even sway him to step into the ring against Strickland, given their past aggressive sparring sessions.

Navigating the Chaos of Fight Week

Curtis also shared his insights on navigating the tumultuous atmosphere of Fight Week. He particularly remarked on an incident at a pre-fight press conference involving a fan, indicating the unique challenges and experiences that come with being a professional fighter in the UFC.