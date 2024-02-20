Chris Caray Continues Broadcasting Legacy as Oakland Athletics' New Voice

In a significant nod to history and tradition, Chris Caray steps into the spotlight as the newest play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics. Announced by NBC Sports California, Caray's appointment marks not just a career milestone but the continuation of a venerable family legacy in Major League Baseball (MLB) broadcasting. As the fourth generation of the Caray family to take up the microphone, he brings both heritage and fresh enthusiasm to the A's live game coverage.

Advertisment

A Legacy Four Generations Deep

The Caray family's association with baseball broadcasting is nothing short of legendary. It began with Harry Caray, whose vibrant personality and iconic "Holy Cow!" catchphrase endeared him to Chicago Cubs fans across generations. His son Skip Caray then carried the torch with the Atlanta Braves, making a name for himself with a distinctive style that resonated with fans. Following in Skip's footsteps, Chip Caray continued the tradition with the Braves, further cementing the Caray legacy in MLB lore. Now, Chris Caray steps up to the plate, ready to make his mark with the Oakland Athletics, alongside talented co-commentators Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden.

From Amarillo to the Major Leagues

Advertisment

Chris Caray's journey to the major leagues is a tale of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of a childhood dream. Before joining the A's, Chris, alongside his brother Stefan, lent his voice to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, a minor league team. His time in Amarillo was marked by a deep connection with the community and a commitment to bringing the game to life for fans. However, his ambition always lay with the major leagues, a dream he held close since he was just 12 years old.

"Joining the Oakland Athletics and NBC Sports California is a tremendous honor," Caray expressed. "It's an opportunity to contribute to a franchise with a rich history and a vibrant fanbase. Broadcasting alongside Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden, who bring incredible expertise and energy to the game, is an exciting prospect. I'm eager to add my voice to the Athletics' story."

A Bright Future in Oakland and Beyond

Chris Caray's move to the Oakland Athletics is more than a career advancement; it's a continuation of a storied legacy and a step toward new horizons. The Caray name, synonymous with baseball broadcasting excellence, is set to illuminate the Athletics' coverage, bringing together tradition and a fresh perspective. As the team looks toward its future in California and, eventually, Las Vegas, Caray's voice will be a pivotal part of their journey, narrating every pitch, hit, and home run with the passion and charisma that has defined his family for generations.

As we witness the beginning of Chris Caray's chapter with the Oakland Athletics, the excitement is palpable. With a legacy of broadcasting giants behind him, Caray steps forward with a blend of reverence for the past and anticipation for the future. His journey from the minor leagues to the grand stage of MLB is a testament to his dedication and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring broadcasters. The Caray saga continues, and with Chris at the microphone, the next generation of fans is in for a treat.