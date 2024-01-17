Chris Brickley: The Behind-the-Scenes Force Elevating NBA Stars

Chris Brickley, a celebrated skills coach in the NBA, is recognised for his substantial contributions to the development of many basketball greats. Among them is Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, whose quest for excellence led him to seek Brickley's tutelage. Leonard, famed for his tenacity on and off the court, reached out to Brickley with a specific request: to learn Carmelo Anthony's footwork. The result was a transformative two weeks of intensive training that not only refined Leonard's game but also set him on a trajectory towards basketball greatness.

Advertisment

The Game-Changing Two Weeks

Leonard's desire to emulate Anthony's footwork was no ordinary request. Anthony, a ten-time NBA All-Star, is known for his smooth, calculated moves, which Brickley was instrumental in honing during his time with the New York Knicks. With his unique insight into Anthony's techniques, Brickley was the perfect mentor to guide Leonard through a rigorous two-week training programme. The result was a noticeable improvement in Leonard's game, as seen in his subsequent rise in points per game and his attainment of multiple NBA Finals MVP honors.

Leonard's Commitment to Mastery

Advertisment

Leonard's decision to seek Brickley's expertise was consistent with his career-long commitment to improving his performance. This drive also led him to work with NBA shooting coach Chip Engelland, under whose guidance Leonard refined his shooting technique. This commitment to continual improvement has kept Leonard among the league's top players well into his 13th NBA season, a testament to his dedication and determination.

Brickley's Impact on the NBA

Brickley's success with Leonard is just one example of his influence on the NBA. His work with other players such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kevin Love has reaffirmed his ability to significantly impact players' careers. This recognition led Brickley to leave his position as a player development coordinator for the New York Knicks to become a personal trainer, a role in which he continues to shape the future of basketball.