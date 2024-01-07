en English
Ireland

Chloe Watkins’ Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
In the world of sports, a comeback is more than a return—it’s an emotional journey, a test of resilience, and an opportunity to redefine oneself. Chloe Watkins, a seasoned player for Monkstown and a stalwart of the Irish hockey team, knows this all too well. She recently rejoined the Irish squad after a two-year hiatus, now preparing for an Olympic qualifier in Valencia with one goal in mind: securing a place at the Paris Olympics.

Post-Tournament Deflation and Personal Growth

Watkins’ decision to step back from the international scene came on the heels of Ireland’s maiden Olympic participation in hockey at the Tokyo 2021 Games. Despite an initial victory against South Africa, the team faced a swift exit, sparking a period of deflation for Watkins. She chose to take a break, focusing on her personal life, including her accountancy exams. The respite from the grueling routines of the Irish squad allowed her to enjoy some freedom. Yet, the structured lifestyle and camaraderie that came with being part of the team were sorely missed.

Returning to the Fold

After weathering the storm of her emotional rollercoaster, Watkins has returned to the Irish squad. Her comeback brings not just her skills but also her experience, having earned 237 caps since her debut in 2010. At 31, she is the oldest member of the squad, but she brings a unique blend of youthful energy and veteran savvy to the team. This mix is vital as the squad prepares to embark on a challenging journey: finishing in the top three of an eight-team pool to secure a place in Paris.

Aiming Higher

For Watkins and her teammates, the goal is not merely to qualify for back-to-back Olympics, but to compete against the top teams. The qualifying campaign begins against Belgium, with critical matches against Ukraine and Korea in the pipeline. Watkins’ return, coupled with the determination of the team, including captain Katie Mullan, signals a renewed vigor and ambition for the Irish hockey squad.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

