South Africa

Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle

In a significant shift, Chippa United, the football club renowned for its routine change in leadership, has announced Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September as its new joint head coaches. This comes as part of the club’s strategic reshuffling that has seen the former head coach, Morgan Mammila, transitioned to the role of a technical director.

Reshuffling for a Stronger Vision

The club’s latest move is aimed at fortifying its vision and securing its future. Chippa United has underlined the successful tenure of Mammila as head coach, during which he helmed the team for 16 games and pocketed a commendable 18 points. His appointment as technical director is envisaged to tap into his vast experience and expertise, aligning with the club’s long-term strategy.

Experienced Duo Takes the Reins

The newly appointed duo, Kopo and September, carry a hefty reputation in the football community. Kopo was previously unassigned after leaving Pretoria Callies in November. On the other hand, September is joining fresh from SuperSport United, where he recently celebrated a DStv Diski Challenge title victory.

Frequent Coaching Changes: A Tradition at Chippa United

Chippa United’s penchant for frequent changes in coaching positions is hardly a surprise, given that the club has witnessed the arrival and departure of over 22 coaches since its promotion to the Premiership in 2012. The club’s unique approach to leadership has often sparked debate and intrigue both within and outside the football community.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

