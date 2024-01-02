en English
Africa

Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp

Marking their return after missing out on the last three editions, Zambia’s national soccer team, Chipolopolo, is set to embark on an international camp in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the run-up to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The prestigious tournament is slated to commence on January 13 in Ivory Coast, pitting the continent’s top footballing nations against each other. The Chipolopolo team’s preparations for the AFCON include two international friendly matches, one against Morocco on January 9th, with the opponent for the January 5th match remaining unannounced.

Chipolopolo’s Journey to AFCON

The Chipolopolo Boys are scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, setting up a 10-day camp before shifting base to San Pedro, a coastal city in Ivory Coast. The team will be joined by their key players from Europe, including Patson Daka, Frankie Musonda, and Lameck Banda. Additionally, Saudi Arabia-based forward Fashion Sakala will link up with the team, ensuring a robust lineup for the upcoming battles on the pitch.

Team Confidence and Strategy

Despite being placed in a challenging group alongside Morocco, Congo DR, and Tanzania, Chipolopolo midfielder Klings Kangwa radiated confidence, asserting the team’s resilience and eagerness to face the continent’s best. At the heart of Chipolopolo’s transformation lies coach Avram Grant, whose influence Kangwa praised, underlining Grant’s contributions to the team’s quality, passion, and dedication. The final 27-member squad, recently unveiled by Grant, aims to lead the team through the tournament, which lasts until February 11th.

The Road Ahead

Chipolopolo’s first clash at the AFCON will be against Congo on January 17th at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, followed by a match against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars. The group stage will conclude with a showdown against Morocco’s Atlas Lions on January 24th. Despite slight delays due to ticket procurement, the team’s journey to Saudi Arabia and their preparations for the AFCON are in full swing. As the countdown to the tournament begins, the world awaits the resurgence of the 2012 AFCON winners, Zambia, on the global footballing stage.

Africa International Relations Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

