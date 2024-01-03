Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight

In the world of kickboxing, a storm is brewing as two of the most skilled strikers, Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, prepare to collide in the ring. The highly anticipated super-fight is set to headline ONE Championship’s event, ONE 165, marking the organization’s triumphant return to Japan at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28. This event has garnered a significant amount of attention, not just for the high-profile match but also for the notable endorsement of one fighter by the reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov’s Bet on Takeru

Allazov, who has had an impressive run in 2023, capturing and defending the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title, has openly expressed his support for Takeru Segawa. The champion believes that Takeru’s extensive experience and familiarity with kickboxing rules give him an important advantage over his opponent, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the current ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. Although Rodtang holds an undefeated promotional kickboxing record, Allazov sees the transition from Muay Thai to kickboxing as a hurdle that Takeru is better prepared to navigate.

Takeru’s Proven Track Record

The basis for Allazov’s endorsement lies in Takeru’s impressive achievements within the kickboxing world. He is the only kickboxer to have won the K-1 World Title in three different weight classes, a testament to his agility, strength, and strategic acumen. His extensive experience in the ring, coupled with his understanding of kickboxing rules, makes him a formidable opponent.

Anticipating a Spectacular Showdown

As the anticipation for this flyweight kickboxing super-fight builds, it is clear that this is more than just a match; it represents a clash of techniques, a test of endurance, and a showcase of strategic prowess. Regardless of the outcome, the bout between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon promises to be a thrilling spectacle, one that will surely resonate within the kickboxing world and beyond.